DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For more than two years, seizures defined Jennifer Neal's life.
"It can come on anytime," she said. "I've had one driving."
Neal hasn't been officially diagnosed, but she still sees epilepsy awareness month as a chance to advocate for people like her. Roughly 3.4 million people live with epilepsy in the United States. The disorder causes nerve activity to become disrupted in the brain, triggering seizures.
"Mine [start] with a fuzzy head and then it will get clammy in the palms," Neal said.
The first time Neal had a seizure, her husband, Jon, was there to help her through it — and call first responders.
"[I was] scared, panicked," he said. "I didn't know what was going on. I've just known that I had to get her on her side."
Bystanders should call 9-1-1 anytime a seizure lasts more than five minutes or if there are underlying health problems in play. While waiting on first responders, people nearby should try to turn the person having a seizure on his/her side and remove any sharp or hard objects nearby.
Jennifer Neal is now controlling her seizures with medication and recently returned to driving. She wants her story to bring awareness to a disorder she said doesn't get enough attention.
"So far, I've been one year seizure free," she said with a faint smile.
For more information on seizure first aid, CLICK HERE.
