DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puffy coats are meant to keep kids warm, but some experts say they may be working against kids and increase their chances of getting seriously hurt during a car crash.
Emily O'Connell, Child and Passenger Safety Seat Technician with the Macon County Health Department, helps with car seat safety checks. She told WAND News when a child wears a thicker coat, their safety strap and harness don't fit properly.
"If those straps are not tight to the child's body, the chest clip is not at the armpit level or buckled correctly, then that child is at risk for severe injury if a car accident were to happen," she said.
Car seat harnesses and straps should fit snugly. O'Connell said when a child is strapped into a car seat while wearing a puffy or heavy coat it isn't properly fitted to their body.
"We have to make sure those children are in those seats correctly," she said. "Whenever we are using those thicker coats, that does not allow straps to be tight, to the child's body and in the event of an accident, the child could potentially slide out of the straps."
To prevent severe injury, O'Connell suggested parents put kids in long-sleeved shirts, thinner jackets, fleece ponchos, or blankets.
"You can even put a child's coat on backward after getting them properly installed. But, the thing to remember is to tuck the hood, that way it doesn't end up in the child's face."
Experts suggest parents use the pinch test to see if the coat is too puffy. First, put the coat on the child and buckle them in. Then take the child out of the seat. Don't adjust the straps and put them back in. If there is a lot of space, the coat is too puffy.
The Macon County Health Department also hosts a Car Seat Safety Check on the first Tuesday of every month. To schedule an appointment, call 217-423-6988 Ex. 1310.
