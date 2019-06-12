ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Honey bees perform 80 percent of the world's pollination.
Now that temperatures are rising, more bees are coming out after the long winter.
Beekeeper Rich Ramsey says June is actually swarming season, which means you might be seeing more bees around your home.
"A swarm occurs when a hive gets overcrowded," Ramsey said. "The queen knows it and the bees know it, and they'll make new queen cells before the new queen emerges and the old queen leaves."
According to Ramsey, there's a right way to get rid of them. He says if you see a hive, don't knock it down.
"I know you're going to panic, but there's beekeepers that will come and collect swarms," he said.
Another thing people shouldn't do is spray a hive with insect repellent. Ramsey says this should be a last resort.
"There's better ways of doing away with the bees that are less harmful chemically than bug spray," Ramsey said. "You can spray them with dish soap and water."
According to Ramsey, people can call a local beekeeper or even the police this way, as the hive and bees will be preserved.
"They provide the pollination for one-third of our food supply, so without bees we'd have a third less," Ramsey said.