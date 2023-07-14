DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - It's a dangerous duo with sweltering heat and humidity reach summer high heading into the weekend.
"The higher the heat and the higher the humidity, actually you're going to develop a heat exhaustion. Or heat related illness much quicker," said Dr. Brian Curtis, Vice president of clinical specialty services for OSF Medical Group.
With feel-like temperatures reaching triple digits, it's critical to limit time out in the sun. However, for those who can't escape the heat, Dr, Curtis reminds you to keep an eye on your body's reaction while out in the heat.
"The first stage is they just start sweating and then they could move into a heat exhaustion. They'll have a high heart rate, they could have some nausea, they'll have severe muscle cramping," said Curtis.
If things worsen, a heat stroke could require medical attention. Dr. Curtis says seizures, heart attacks and strokes could occur.
Remember, you're not the only one dodging the drastic degrees. Vets urge owners to take the same precautions for their furry friend. Staying hydrated and keeping them out the sun/
"A big thing is if you can't put the back of your hand on the pavement for four to five seconds, then your dog should be on it at all," said Travis Mansur, Doctor in Vet Medicine.
Pets are able to experience a heat stroke, just like us. Mansur wants people to keep in mind that their bodies cannot handle extreme heat either.
"They sweat through their paw pads, their lounges, and have a little bit of sweat glands through their ear canal. So, the rest of their body is just making heat, and not actually reducing any heat," said Mansur.
Many will try to escape the heat at pools, rivers and lakes. Dr. Curtis reminds people of water safety before heading out.
Along with the usual steps of precaution to take. Which are staying hydrated and using sunscreen.
