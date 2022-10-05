CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After the Covid-19 pandemic, it is back to the real world and regular schedules.
Now, professionals are noticing teens and young adults struggling to get back into the classroom and resume normal socializing.
Over the past few years, Covid-19 changed our daily routines, limiting social interactions.
But now as people get back into the swing of things, professionals notice individuals are struggling with the transition.
At the beginning of the pandemic, students shifted to at-home learning.
Experts said social anxiety has amped up as kids adjust to going back to the classroom environment.
Throughout quarantine, many experienced a lack of social skills. Missing face-to-face interactions and learning how to read body language and social cues has put many teens at a disadvantage, especially in a world where on-line interactions are more and more prevalent.
With online socializing becoming the new norm, professionals encourage teens and young adults to get back familiar with in person interactions.
The Champaign Counseling Center is hosting "Conquer Social Anxiety Support Groups" until November. For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.