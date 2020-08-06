SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With the start of school just around the corner, mental health experts said children could be experiencing more stress and anxiety than normal because of COVID-19.
Psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez said just like adults, children of all ages can suffer from anxiety and stress.
"Adults need to understand that children may not be able to express that they are feeling anxious," Nunez said. "It's really important for them to recognize different behavioral patterns."
Nunez has been a psychotherapist for more than 20 years, and she said because of the unpredictable nature and uncertainty of this school year, children's mental health is more likely to be impacted.
"Just in general, during this time without COVID, this is a really highly stressful time transitioning back to school," Nunez said. "With there being so many new, different changes, it is extremely stressful for children."
According to Nunez, children can experience stressors whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.
"The school is not going to look like what it used to when the kids left. They are going to be wearing masks. They aren't going to be able to socialize with their friends," Nunez said. "Kids socialize through play, that's how they learn about their world. If children are at home, they can begin to feel isolated. They get bored."
Nunez said there are three major signs children can exhibit when they are feeling anxious or stressed.
"Kids aren't sleeping through the night. They may be waking up earlier. There's also behavioral and emotional changes," Nunez said. "Then there's kids talking about having their stomach hurting, what we call 'butterflies in the stomach,' and not wanting to eat."
Sara Teeter, lead social worker for Springfield School District 186, said the district is planning on doing more wellness check-ins with students to look for those symptoms of stress and anxiety.
"We'll look at how are they feeling with their academic work ... how are they feeling with their home life? Are they not getting enough sleep? Are they hungry? What do they need?" Teeter said. "Really it's just doing those more frequently to see what students need."
As parents, lead school psychologist for District 186 Debbie Schoppenhorst said there are ways to help.
"Rest is important. Diet is important, exercise. It is a real thing to become exhausted by being on Zoom meetings all the time, so taking breaks from that," Schoppenhorst said. "Really focus on what you can do instead of all the things you can't do."
