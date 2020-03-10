(WAND) - After legalized sports betting officially began in Illinois this week, WAND News spoke to behavioral health experts to see if they think the move will increase compulsive gambling overall in the state.
Psychotherapist David Wence said he doesn't expect to see a major increase in gambling addiction in Illinois.
"The people who are addicted to gambling, will gamble, whether it was legalized or not," Wence said. "So I really don't expect to see a great increase."
Wence also implied gambling, in moderation, may do more good than harm for the mental health of most people.
"I think it's harmless fun for a whole lot of people," Wence said. "It's a form of entertainment ... I don't see that as detrimental."
But Tanya Diaz, chief clinical officer of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, said she expects to see more compulsive gambling in Illinois.
"We do expect to see it rise," Diaz told WAND. "We have seen an increase, with the increased slots available, and we expect (gambling addiction) to continue to increase with the legalization of sports gambling."
Diaz also said her organization began providing gambling screenings in 2019 to help people recognize if they're addicted to gambling. On Tuesday, the center even held a large event for Gambling Screening Disorder Day.
"We had over 150 people come in and receive a screening," Diaz said. "We identified eight people as having signs of a problem gambling disorder."
Diaz also said anyone who thinks they have gambling addiction can call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the website weknowthefeeling.org for help.