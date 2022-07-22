(WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits are being extended until December 1.
The previous extension was set to end on July 31.
As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits will remain valid until December 1.
The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.
