CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Officials are offering an explanation Tuesday for why tornado sirens didn’t sound before three tornadoes struck early Sunday morning.
Part of the reason was because a person who saw a funnel cloud in Urbana and notified METCAD wasn’t a trained weather spotter, The News-Gazette reports, leading the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency to not start the sirens. Secondly, there was no tornado warning because the National Weather Service saw no rotation on radars, according to Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Heuerman says the storm, which caused trees to fall and damaged property, including roofs, was “very quick and unpredictable”, so damage reports came in after the storm had gone. On Monday, NWS officials confirmed to WAND-TV that three EF-1 tornadoes hit Champaign, Urbana and an area just south of St. Joseph.
Even though there was no tornado warning, Heuerman told the newspaper Champaign County EMA leaders were constantly communicating with the NWS as the storm moved through. A severe thunderstorm watch became a warning at about 1:30 a.m., when a 63 mile-per-hour wind gust was reported at Willard Airport.
Heuerman pointed out to The News-Gazette that tornado sirens are not “fail-proof” and are meant to warn those who are outside when the storm happens.