(WAND) - An informational summit will be held this weekend in Urbana teaching people what they need to do to have criminal records sealed or expunged.
Representatives of the Champaign County Circuit Clerk's Office and State Senator Scott Bennett will host the event Saturday, Oct.5 at 12:30 at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St.
The annual event provides free legal assistance to those who wish to clear their criminal records. Volunteer attorneys will meet with people to review their criminal history, advise them, and help prepare petitions.
The expungement process entails filing a petition in court, with a potential hearing if there is an objection.
Expunging an old criminal record help with finding a job and other opportunities.
Registration has reached capacity for the 2019 Summit, but a waiting list is available to those interested in the future.
For more information, call 217-355-5252.