DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home sustained extensive smoke damage in a Tuesday fire, Decatur responders said.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, the fire started in the laundry room of a residence located at 4634 Hale Drive. Crews responded at 2:18 p.m. and found smoke coming from the first floor.
Firefighters brought a hose line into the house to contain the fire. The first arriving ladder truck helped with ventilation while more engine companies helped with overhaul.
Damage was limited to the first floor. Extensive smoke damage was observed throughout the entire house.
An exact cause is still under investigation Tuesday night. There were no injuries.
