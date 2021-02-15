RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois cities and villages have warned their customers about an increase in natural gas prices.
Over the weekend, the village of Riverton and the city of Sullivan posted on their Facebook pages about their concern with the increase in natural gas prices.
Both communities have asked their consumers to reduce their consumption of natural gas over the coming days.
The extreme record cold temperatures across the entire Midwest and eastern portion of the country have caused certain interstate natural gas pipelines to limit flows into Illinois, according to the city of Sullivan. In North Texas and Oklahoma, numerous natural gas and oil fields have had to shut down well production to protect equipment that would otherwise be providing natural gas to the pipeline system.
The increased usage due to the record cold, coupled with decreased production, have caused natural gas prices to skyrocket on the several pipelines.
To help reduce costs and lower bills to customers, villages and cities are asking people to make every effort to safely reduce their natural gas conception by lowering the thermostat in the home, limiting operation of gas appliances and safely running an electric space heater.
These communities say they will know more by Friday.
