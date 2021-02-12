ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is closing COVID-19 testing sites Sunday due to inclement weather.
All IDPH community-based and mobile testing sites will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14. The health department listed "extreme winter weather" as the reason.
For more information about testing site locations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.