(NBC CHICAGO) - Southwest Airlines flights across the country are not taking off as scheduled due to an "intermittent technology issue," the airline tweeted Tuesday.
"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," a tweet from Southwest Airlines read Tuesday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP."
The tweet is one of several Southwest Airlines wrote as many travelers took to social media to indicate they were recently informed their flights had been delayed for various reasons pertaining to an "outage."
"@Southwestair flight delayed because of a system outage," one tweet read.
"We are sitting at the gate with a 'systemwide paperwork issue' and delayed at least 30 minutes - why would you not tell passengers before they boarded?" another said. "There was no indication of any delay before we sat down. Terrible customer service."
According to one traveler out of Denver, passengers were informed that "there is a systemwide computer crash and all flights are grounded."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.