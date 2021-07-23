CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - July is Independent Retailer Month which encourages consumers to shop small and shop local. One Champaign Facebook group is doing just that.
Champaign Rallies around Restaurants, Retailers and Small Businesses is a Facebook group highlighting the county's local businesses. From car detailers to restaurants to soap shops, the group gives the community members a an opportunity to find their next place to support.
Champaign local Laura Weisskopf Bleill is a connector. She founded ChambanaMoms.com more than a decade ago to help moms in the area find events, places and services that make Champaign-Urbana a great place to live. During the start of pandemic in 2020, she started the Facebook groupwith the hopes of providing a space where independent retailers can directly communicate with their community.
"People were really looking for an outlet to support places that they knew were unique to our community and what makes our community a wonderful place to live. I think that also people wanted to make sure that they were safe in the places that they would frequent or visit or whatnot and so both of those factors were really important in the creation and implementation of Champaign County rallies." Bleill says.
She says the FB group gives a voice to countless businesses across the county, telling WAND News, "it also just gave a voice to people who may have felt voiceless. I think small businesses, you know, restaurants retailers etc. all fared in different ways over the pandemic, some were able to pivot, you know well and others you know really had a lot of struggles and so I think that it's a, it was imperative that we give people a voice."
The group now has more than 7,000 members. Click here to join.
