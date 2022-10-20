URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex.
In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as an African American male, skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
The Urbana Police Department has urged people to be cautious when arranging in-person meetings on social media sites. Taking precautionary steps like meeting in a well-lit, highly populated area can reduce the risk of becoming a victim. Before arranging a meeting, look closely at the profile/advertisement for red flags like prices that are too good to be true.
The investigation is ongoing and UPD encourages anyone who has additional information to contact them at 217-384-2320. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
