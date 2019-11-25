(WAND) – A Facebook post claiming Target clothes “Cat & Jack” has a “one-year quality guarantee” went viral last week, but some social media users say it’s too good to be true.
The post says products can be returned within one year for a full refund. The poster said they routinely buy their kids clothes and return them if they become damaged or out sized.
So, is the claim true? According to Target’s policy, yes, it is true.
The policy says you can return Target owned brands for up to a year for a full refund. However, Target does not explicitly allow or approve of using this refund to “replace” items. That’s a sort of loophole that could be changed by the company if it’s taken advantage of too much.
The policy was put in place in 2015 and only applies to their “Owned and Exclusive” brands. Over 50 in-store brands are included in the list.
Target said they implemented the policy to show how high-quality their products are. However, the policy could change at any time.