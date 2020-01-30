(WAND) - Facebook has reached a $550 million settlement in a class action lawsuit claiming it illegally collected and stored millions of users' data without their permission.
Illinois users started the lawsuit in 2015, accusing Facebook of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data.
Facebook is accused of doing this through its "Tag Suggestions" feature. That lets people recognize Facebook friends from previously uploaded pictures.
A federal judge will have to give preliminary approval for the settlement.