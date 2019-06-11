(WAND) – Facebook says it will pay people who use a new app that allows it to collect data.
It’s called Study, and the company announced in a blog post that the app will track how a person uses their smartphone. Facebook would learn what apps are installed, how much time is spent on the apps, what features are used, the type of device and network the person is on and the country they are using the phone in, per NBC News.
Facebook was quick to clarify that Study will not collect user ID, password, photo, video or message data and said data will not be sold for ad targeting. Its leaders say they want to make better products with what they learn.
“Approaching market research in a responsible way is really important,” the post said. “Transparency and handling people’s information responsibly have guided how we’ve built Study from Facebook.”
People in the U.S. and India will have first access to Study. Facebook said people who use the app with be “compensated for contributing to the research” but did not say more about how much it will pay out.