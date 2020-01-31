DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A report of shots fired from a vehicle led to two arrests, Danville police said.
A press release said law enforcement responded at 3:35 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of Fairchild Street, where a witness said a male suspect was hanging out of the window of a maroon sedan while firing a handgun. Officers found several shell casings in the area.
Officers later found a vehicle matching the witness description in the area of Vermilion and Voorhees streets. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled and crashed into a fire hydrant.
Police said five people then fled the vehicle on foot before two of them, including 23-year-old Arturo D. Chavira of Danville, were arrested. Chavira is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a police officer, while the second person was released without charges.
Police found two handguns near the scene of the vehicle, sworn statements said. They said a witness watched Chavira discard a gun as officers pursued him.
There were no injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate. They want anyone with information to contact the Danville Police Department at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
NOTE: Vermilion County authorities told WAND-TV the people who can send a mug shot for Chavira are out of the office Friday night.