DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet.
The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville Golf Course.
WAND News reached out to Howard Buffet who said he is not buying the Red Tail Run Golf Course.
