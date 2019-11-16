DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A way to help college hopefuls pay for tuition is happening Saturday.
There's a free workshop at the Decatur Public Library to help students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.
One-on-one assistance will be available to help fill out the paperwork.
The open house will be Saturday afternoon from 2-5 p.m. Those who come should plan on taking 30 minutes to complete the application.
Organizers say to bring all necessary paperwork like social security number, federal tax returns, and bank statements.
For more information contact Jacob Gulso, ISACorps Member Jacob.Gulso@illinois.gov 217-993-2919.
The workshop will be held in the library’s computer lab on the second floor.