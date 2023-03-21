Oakland, Ill (WAND) – Failure to follow the Illinois Open Meetings Act may have led to the discovery of theft from a rural fire protection district where members of the board of trustees allegedly stole more than $100,000.
“Basically, we were tipped off there were some things going on that didn’t comply with the Open Meetings Act,” Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs told WAND News. “After some inquiry we realized that they definitely weren’t doing what they were supposed to and there were a lot of questions being raised about how much money they actually had.”
The Watchdogs published their findings in an article on their website on October 12, 2022. This past Friday, March 17, 2023, the Coles County States Attorney filed a combined 18 felony charges against board members Kyley Willison and his father Jerry Willison after investigating the Oakland Fire Protection District.
Kyley was charged with 11 felony counts including official misconduct and theft over $100,000 and one count of intent to defraud in connection with the use of a credit card.
Jerry was charged with seven felony counts. Six counts of official misconduct for creating records for meetings that never took place and a count of official misconduct tied to signing a check for $7,500 payable to his son.
A third trustee who has resigned has not been charged. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.
