DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County saw it's largest single day jump in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
According to the Crisis Communication Team, there are 38 newly confirmed cases, 33 of those are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living facility. So far 23 staff and 48 residents of Fair Havens have tested positive.
Of the 96 total confirmed, 72 are associated with congregate living facilities. The health department said this means staff and residents of the facilities.
Fair Havens released a statement on Wednesday night addressing the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at their facility.
"It is with a heavy heart that Fair Havens Senior Living confirms that it has residents and staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite these test results, Fair Havens will not give up. We remain committed to fighting this horrible virus. Fair Havens is working closely with the CDC, and state and local health departments, to combat this pandemic. Fair Havens’ residents are not just our patients, they are more than that – they are our family. Our staff (your neighbors) know your loved ones not just by their names, but have come to personally know them through the 24-hour care they provide. We are proud that you have entrusted your loved ones into our dedicated hands, and we promise to continue to work tirelessly to fight the virus. Your loved one’s health, well-being, and comfort are our top priority. We are present, we are working, we are here 24-hours a day, and we will fight to protect our residents and staff from this foreign virus. Fair Havens’ Executive Director Mark Matthews said, “I’m incredibly humbled and honored by our staff who are dedicated to ensuring resident care continues, even when it poses a risk to themselves. The sacrifices they are making is nothing short of heroic and a testament to their character.”
"The Illinois Department of Public Health provided test kits for all residents and staff of Fair Havens Senior Living to be tested. Because of the high volume of tests submitted, there is a higher number of positive test results and there is expected to be more coming in and reported on in the upcoming days. This knowledge empowers the facility to continue appropriate measures and determine next steps and/or additional measures in preventing the spread of illness," a press release said.
A majority of cases in Macon County have been connected to care facilities. However, the health department said everyone should be vigilant and practice social distancing and use a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings.