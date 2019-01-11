Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.