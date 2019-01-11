DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fair Hope Children's Ministry has a new facility to continue their mission.
The group provides clothing and other items to children throughout Vermilion County.
They have been operating out of the Bowman Avenue United Methodist Church parsonage.
The News Gazette reports the ministry has acquired a new facility, at 1225 E. Voorhees St., through a donation.
Members still need to raise about $200,000 to renovate the building.
Clients are referred to the ministry by local social service agencies.
The ministry is funded through donations from churches, community groups, service organizations and businesses, grants from local foundations and individual donations.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation or anyone who can help with construction work can call (217) 497-7616 or (217) 474-1357.