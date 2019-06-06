NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) - The founder of Fair Oaks Farms is speaking out after undercover video revealed animal abuse on the farm.
The video, recorded by a member of the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), has been met with widespread anger as it was shared on social media this week.
The graphic video shows calves being mistreated, and workers reportedly using drugs on the property.
Dr. Mike McCloskey put a video statement on Fair Oaks Farms' Facebook page Thursday.
"I am sorry, and I apologize for the footage in this video," he said.
Dr. McCloskey said workers get animal welfare training before starting work and get additional training during their first year.
Everyone also signs a document promising to report abuse if they witness it.
All four employees in the video had undergone that training. Three were fired three months ago, before the video was released. The fourth employee was fired once the video came out.
Dr. McCloskey said he is having cameras put on the property that will record any animal and personnel interaction.
"As hard as we try, you can always end up with bad people within your organization, and this is what happened to us," he said in the video statement.
There will be an exhibit in the Dairy Adventure Center that has screens showing what is going on with the animals and the staff in real-time. That area and the video will be able to be viewed by the public.
Dr. McCloskey said he is also working with the county attorney to look over the undercover video and assist in prosecuting any animal abusers.
"I am committed to never again having to watch a video of our animals suffering the way that they suffered... this will not happen again at Fair Oaks Farms."
The people seen in the undercover video are being investigated by the Newton County Sheriff's Office. The member of ARM who took the video is also being investigated, because he did not immediately report the abuse.