DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fairview Pool is opening the weekend after being forced to delay twice due to leaks.
The pool will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The second leak was located, repaired and is holding.
Swim lessons will begin June 10, running through July 2 with all missed classes being made up.
Regular pool hours will resume Monday, June 10.
Current pass holders will be refunded 15-percent of their pass cost at the end of the season.
Season passes for the 2019 season can be purchased at a 15-percent discount to make up for the missed days.