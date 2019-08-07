DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Fairview Family Aquatic Center will begin back-to-school hours of operation next week before closing up for good.
The pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. after Aug. 11.
The last day for the pool will be Sept. 2.
This is expected to be the final year for the pool, as the Decatur Park District completes work on the new Nelson Park aquatic center project.
Work was supposed to be completed in 2019. However, it was delayed due to inclement weather. Fairview also had to delay their opening day due to leaks found under the pools concrete.
The Decatur Park District said the aquatic center should be ready for the 2020 summer season. As part of the Illinois State Budget, the aquatic center received nearly $3 million more for work on a lazy river and splash pad.