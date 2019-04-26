MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Counterfeit cash is circulating around Mattoon.
The Mattoon Police Department issued a warning to businesses after having investigated a number of counterfeit currency related crimes this year.
Businesses who receive currency, especially of higher denominations, that is believed to be suspicious, are urged to call police immediately.
If the person passing the suspected fake money tries to run, officers ask that business owners and employees try to get the person's vehicle description and license plate number if they are safely able to do so.
The most recent incidents have all been counterfeit $100 bills, but smaller denominations should not be overlooked.
Be aware of anyone trying to use a higher denomination of currency to purchase an item of small value.
The most recent cases have been both men and women suspects traveling from both Chicago and Indianapolis.