DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County 4-H is bringing families together for an afternoon of fun and giving back.
On Saturday, Macon County 4-H is hosting their first fall festival. The afternoon will include games, snacks and fun. Organizer Trinity Johnson, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator said it's going to a fun and safe environment for families.
"There will be pin the feathers on the turkey, bobbing for apples all kinds of different fall themed things."
The event is free, but Macon County 4-H is asking for non-perishable food donations as an entry fee. The organization saw the need in the community for food, so Johnson said they are making it their mission to give back and help fight food insecurity.
"We take food for granted and not everybody has access so we are just trying to do something help our community," she explained.
The organization works with kids throughout the county and surrounding counties. Johnson said during some interactions when they bring snack it's a child first meal of the day.
"We understand that food insecurity and food access is defiantly a problem that is plaguing our community, so we want to be action oriented."
Macon County 4-H is teaming up with a local food bank to collect items like: canned meats and fish, whole grains, canned beans, canned vegetables, canned fruit, low sodium soups, 100% nut butters, shelf stable milk, assorted nuts and whole grain breakfast cereals.
The festival is from 1 PM to 3PM at the Macon County Extension Office, 3351 North President Howard Brown Blvd, Decatur. To learn more about Macon County 4-H, click here.