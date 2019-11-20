MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The fall harvest season is coming to an end in central Illinois, fields that once housed soybeans and corn are now flat and bare.
David Brown, farmer and WAND-TV Agribusiness Reporter, said his crew has finished up soybeans and now they are working on the last of the corn. However, he explained to get to this point in the year hasn't been easy.
"We've been behind since spring and we've been almost a month behind because of the late planting, so that just moves everything back."
The rain in the spring during the planting and now the rain in the fall during harvest has put a bind on corn. Brown said ideally corn should be about 15 percent moisture, but the grains he is seeing show 18-19 percent.
"That seems to be the problem right now for many farmers, to get this to where it will keep in the grain bin."
Recent rain and snow have pushed harvest time back for some. Brown hopes his done in the field by Thanksgiving.
"If you are done you are relived of the stress, if you still have 20-30 percent of your corn left in the field yeah, it stressful. It's just time to get it done."
In central Illinois, around Decatur and south of Bloomington, Brown said fields and harvest are in better shape. Further north, above Bloomington, farmers are still tending to hundreds and thousands of acres of standing corn and soybeans. Brown believes central Illinois is in better shape because of the more heating degree days they've received. However, the stress is still settling in as farmers, like Brown, look towards their markets.
"Many thought these markets should have rallied, we're seeing local prices go up with higher cash situations," he explained. "There was a lower harvest here in central Illinois, yields were down 20-25 percent, you go further north I think they are probably seeing the same thing up there if not more - so yields down, late harvest, high drying there's stress here and the market we are hoping should respond."
In addition to snow and rain, farmers are also dealing with a propane shortage. Propane is used to dry out the corn in the bins and with higher moister levels in the grains this season the stress continues.
Brown said that while the grains may be out of the fields, the work continues. He and his crew hope to finish the harvesting process this week or next, however, they will still be working in field tilling them. Brown wants to remind people that it gets darker sooner in the day, so be aware of large machinery on the roadways and pay attention.