DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fall is here, and our gardens are yards will be going through some changes.
Becky Newton, owner of Wren’s Gate Studio, has a list of chores for us to make sure we’re keeping up with the changes.
"Identify areas that you want to clean up and areas that can be left a little messy. If it is a grass lawn area you might want to mulch those leaves up and leave them or raked up and put into your compost pile."
Some places in your yard or garden will make nice winter homes for bugs that you want to keep.
"Other areas like under native trees or under shrubs you can leave some of those leaves there. Makes a great place for beneficial insects."
It’s also a good time to get your yard and grass ready for next year.
"If you're working on a lawn, now is the time to top dress. A thin layer of nice compost, a nice soil layer and top dress that with seeds. Give it a good water and you'll give it a good start for next spring.'
So, if you’ve raked your yard, don’t let the leaves or other non-diseased plant material go to waste.
"Starting a new pile here and this is what we've been adding to all year. Fall is a great time to get a leaf pile started. mulch up those leaves and get them into a big pile. In spring you'll have a beautiful leave mold that you can amend your soil with."
But make sure you’re not putting bad stuff into your compost or leaf pile.
"For example, in your pumpkins you had vine borer, or you had squash bugs, you want to remove all of that plant material and dispose of that off your property. We're also going to talk about peony foliage. A lot of times it will get a powdery mildew. So, if it's diseased in any way, you're going to want to remove that foliage so you're not having that happen again next year.”
There are a couple of maintenance items you want to take care of now to prevent bigger problems in the future.
"If you have pots that your perennials in or shrubs, you might want to move those up close to a building so that they aren't going through the freeze thaw cycle. That can crack your pots and it's not good for the plants. Before it does freeze, before you get those 32-degree nights, you need to get the hose off your house. You see I've got a hose draining. Those hoses go up and down my hill. If you have any kind of incline at all, drain the water out of your hoses and roll them up and store them for the winter."
Last but not least is the dreaded “W” word.
"The most important thing is to keep weeding. So, the rule of thumb is a weed for a year makes seven years of weeds. So, one year of seeds will really do you in."
Before we fall back in time, make the most of the daylight we have left.