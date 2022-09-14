(WAND WEATHER) - Our fall-like preview is coming to an end soon.
Central Illinois is still enjoying some refreshing temperatures with highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Today and tomorrow, we'll reach the low-to-mid-80s, which is above average. The average high for Decatur is 79°.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Saturday.
It'll be breezy, hot, and humid this weekend. Highs from Friday through Sunday will warm into the mid-to-upper-80s.
A few showers and storms are possible later Sunday into early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
