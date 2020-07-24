ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Elementary School Association Board of Directors unanimously approved to cancel the fall season for most of its sports.
The Board made its decision at a special meeting Thursday. It planned to discuss fall sports and whether activities could be held in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health.
After discussion, the Board approved to cancel both the regular season and IESA state series for boys and girls golf, baseball, softball, and boys and girls cross country for the 2020-21 school year. There are no plans to re-schedule activities or hold them later in the school year.
The board has not yet made a decision on girls basketball. The first day of girls basketball practice is scheduled for Aug. 31. The Board will meet again in late August to make a decision.
"We know that there will be many people within the schools system who applaud this decision and there will be many who will be strongly opposed," the IESA said in a statement. "COVID-19 has changed the world. However, this decision is not the end of the world. it is not the news that most parents and students want. At the end of the day, we work with junior high middle school students."
