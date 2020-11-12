SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With a wave of new COVID-19 cases hitting across the state, the fall veto session has been canceled.
State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) said given the current situation, he was not surprised by the decision.
"Given the situation with COVID around the state, and more specifically in the capital city, I wasn't surprised it was canceled," Manar said.
State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) said this cancellation will prevent lawmakers from having much-needed conversations.
"I think we have a lot of important things to do," Bourne said. "We need to support small businesses and how we get our economy going post-pandemic. We need to reign in executive authority and J.B. Pritzker's kind of go-it-alone approach."
One of the biggest discussions lawmakers like Bourne said needs to be had revolves around the state's budget.
"The legislature passed the biggest budget in state history, in the middle of a pandemic," Bourne said. "It was $6 billion out of balance that relied on federal borrowing."
With the failure of the Illinois Tax Amendment, Manar said statewide cuts may be unavoidable.
"The failure of the Fair Tax Amendment has made a challenging situation exponentially worse," Manar said.
According to Manar, he is looking at budget cuts as a last resort.
"I'm not going to lead with cuts. I think while we can always make the state budget more efficient, we can also look to consolidate programs," he said. "We can always look to make sure every grant program is delivering money in the most efficient way possible."
Manar said one way or another, a decision will have to be made as the end of the fiscal year draws closer.
"The idea we can cut our way into balance without significant impact on communities across Illinois is just complete nonsense," Manar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.