SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Firefighters, political leaders and Governor Pritzker honored fallen firefighters at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the firefighters memorial.
“From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to intractable lithium-ion battery fires to last month’s devastating tornadoes, our firefighters respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness—mitigating disaster, reuniting families, and saving countless lives, while putting themselves in harm’s way,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Congratulations to our Firefighter Excellence Award, Firefighter Excellence ‘Unit Citation’ Award, State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award, Medal of Honor, and Medal of Valor awardees. On behalf of the State of Illinois, thank you for your service—we couldn’t be more grateful.”
While the annual ceremony honors those who perished the previous year there were no Illinois firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022. Two firefighters have been killed so far in 2023. They will be honored in 2024.
The names of fallen firefighters are enshrined at the memorial.
