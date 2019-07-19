FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a Fulton County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty will no longer have to worry about paying a mortgage.
A New York based foundation is taking over the mortgage for the family of Deputy Troy Chisum.
Chisum died June 25 when responding to a battery call in rural Avon.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to pay off the mortgage Chisum's family lives in.
“While no amount of money can replace the sudden and tragic loss of a husband and father, I hope the news that their home is theirs forever will make a difference. We want the family, the Sheriff’s Department and all first responders to know that we have their back,” said Frank Siller, CEO and chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Chisum’s wife, Amanda Chisum, said, “Thank you. This means so much. I cannot tell you how grateful I am. I know Troy would be honored.”
The Tunnel to Tower foundation was established to honor 9/11 first responder Stephen Siller. Siller died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.