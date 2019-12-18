SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fallen hero will be honored during the 5th Annual Celebrity Bartending Extravaganza at The Alamo in Springfield.
The event raises funds for Habitat For Humanity.
The event is being held in honor of former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr who died earlier this year at the age of 56.
Mayor of Springfield Jim Langfelder, State Representative Tim Butler, and Sangamon County Recorder Josh Langfelder will serve up the holiday cheer. All tips will benefit Habitat, one of Wes' favorite charitable organizations.
The event will be going on at the Alamo from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night during the Holiday Walk. Live music will be provided by Joel Honey.