EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old Illinois State Police trooper who was shot and killed while serving a warrant in East St. Louis is being remembered for his kindness.
Multiple suspects were taken into custody after the shooting Friday morning in the 1400 block of North 42nd St.
ISP South SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant.
Hopkins was a 10-year veteran of ISP.
In a Facebook post, a woman named Cynthia Stanley, shared an experience she had with Trooper Hopkins back in 2015.
Stanley said Hopkins helped her when she ran out of gas and did so with a smile on his face.
She said he talked about his family, and when she learned he had been killed, "My heart about sunk and my first thought was please don't let it be him. Please don't let it be him....It was him."
She went on to say, "He was one of the good ones just making a living like the rest of us and building a legacy for his family. His kindness will forever live within my heart and I thank him."
Illinois State Police and other police agencies across the state have shared her post.
The post has been shared more than 45,000 times with more than 119,000 people reacting to it.