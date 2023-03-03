CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A fallen tree caused a house fire in Champaign according to the Champaign Fire Department.
The department responded to a fire at an unoccupied house on South Fair Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A passerby reported smoke coming from the home.
Crews found that a fallen tree had damaged the weatherhead of the home, causing a fire in the attic. Crews used multiple hose lines from a distance and were able to confine the fire to the building.
Once electricity was shut off, crews were able to fight the fire from inside the home. The scene was cleared around 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.
