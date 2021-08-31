ST.JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, Lieutenant Aaron Landers was laid to rest.
The University of Illinois lieutenant died in an off-duty crash last week.
On Tuesday, the St. Joseph community lined the sidewalks as Lt. Landers was carried to his final resting place. Mike Voges held his thin blue line flag as officers from around the area and state led the fallen officer to his final resting place.
“Law enforcement is very, very important and the men and women who do it are even more important," Voges said. "Aaron was a good, good law enforcement guy."
The University of Illinois police chief offered words about Landers in a statement.
“What he did went beyond traditional police work,” said Chief Alice Cary. “He was interested in the total well-being of the people he helped, in terms of their mental wellness and making sure they had to resources they need to be successful. He also cared deeply about his coworkers and other law enforcement officers. He wanted to make sure that they had the support they needed both in their professional and personal lives.”
Lt. Landers served in the US Air Force during Operation Desert Storm. He was with University of Illinois Police for 24 years.
