CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A fallen U of I police leader has been honored in more ways than one, starting with continuing their community outreach program with more purpose.
Lt. Aaron Landers died due to an off-duty vehicle vs motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow officers are mourning his loss.
"He made you feel comfortable," said U of I Police Chief Alice Cary. "He made you feel like a long lost friend regardless of how long they've known him. Everyone has that piece of friendship with him instantaneously."
He was an officer to many and a friend to all. He oversaw their latest COAST program, a program dedicated to community outreach and support. Cary said there was no better person than Landers to carry the program.
"That's something that we were doing to build trust with the community," she said. "And what a better person to lead that group than Aaron Landers, because of how he treated individuals like they were long lost friends."
Police plan on continuing the outreach program with more purpose.
"We're gonna continue on his honor, we're continuing to make that the best that he had a vision for and we're going to continue that vision," Cary said.
Pat Wade, director of strategic communication at the University of Illinois Police Department, said alongside the grief comes more motivation to fulfill Landers' purpose.
"I think we're all feeling very with the grief that we're feeling, we're all feeling very invigorated to continue his work. He had a real vision for this, and we want to continue that," Wade said.
Lt. Landers was also an advocate for K-9 therapy dogs and he was partnered with Winston who came from the Florida Paws and Stripes program. "He was so passionate about, and he saw what these therapy dogs can do for individuals who are suffering, or having some issues mentally or that were depressed, or just needed an uplift for the day," Cary said.
In honor of Lt. Landers, the Paws and Stripes program is adding a new award.
"In their dedication to Aaron Landers, they're going to create a therapy dog of the Year award in his honor in his name," Cary told WAND News.
Winston is set to continue his work on campus alongside another officer. Chief Cary and Wade said the grieving process has been hard for the department and the community,
"It's going to be difficult. We're going to have our ups and downs as a department, and as a community," Cary said.
But they will continue to push forward in Lt. Landers' memory.
"Aaron left us with so many memories. And so we're going to carry those memories in his legacy," Cary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.