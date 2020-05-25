CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham's VFW organization invited the public to honor fallen veterans with a Poppy Display Parade Monday.
This Memorial Day event happened at 10 a.m. Chatham VFW Post 4763 asked the public to use parking spaces around the Veterans Memorial Square as art displays with themes based around poppies.
The association between poppies and veterans began when they started growing on war-torn European battlefields.
The flowers inspired "In Flanders Fields", a World War I poem by John McRae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.