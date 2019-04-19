(WAND) - Famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren has passed away.
The New England Society of Psychic Research reported she passed in her sleep Thursday night. Lorraine and her husband founded the society.
She was 92.
She and her husband authored numerous books about the paranormal and about their private investigations into various reports of paranormal activity.
They claimed to have investigated over 10,000 cases.
They were the among the first investigators involved in the so called Amityville haunting.
Stories about their ghost hauntings have been featured in dozens of movies, tv shows, and documentaries. This includes the popular Amityville Horror series and The Conjuring series.