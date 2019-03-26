URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Families in the Urbana School District #116 are being encouraged to join the Urbana Family Advisory Committee.
The committee meets monthly to talk about topics related to family engagement in the district.
Dionne Webster, the Director of Family Engagement and Student Supports, facilitates the meetings.
Urbana Family Advisory Committee Meetings are held at the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center, 1401 E. Main St. from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on the dates below:
- March 26, 2019 (Social Media Overview)
- April 30, 2019 (Social Emotional Support)
- May 14, 2019 (School Transitions)