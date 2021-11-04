(WAND) - It may be a simple supply and demand issue causing recent inflation in the United States. but there's nothing simple about rising costs of fuel, food and furniture for families in central Illinois.
"The consumer has come back quicker than the producer and that has led to an increase in prices. When demand exceeds supply, prices go up." Chris Marquette, a finance professor at Millikin University, told WAND News.
The prices are leaving customers with sticker shock, everywhere from the grocery store to the fuel pump.
"Everything is more expensive, yes everything, everything. And it's harder on us, especially when you're on a fixed income, everything, is very, very expensive," Patricia Walker explained.
"It's been a lot more to fill my tank, it's been about $80 bucks now to fill up my truck," Kevin Thompson added.
Prices are going up, thanks to inflation rising about 5.4% over the past 12 months.
"I think we are seeing a certain degree of what we call wage push inflation. We have a shortage of labor, and as a result, workers are demanding higher wages. Employers pass those costs through higher prices," Marquette explained.
The labor shortage is also causing major disruptions in supply chains.
"We have an extreme shortage of labor, and that is what also is leading to some of the supply disruptions. The shippers and truckers can't get enough people," Marquette added.
Shortages of items and a high demand for goods from Americans returning to work, school and travel has prices soaring.
But help is on the way. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve announced it's scaling back bond purchases, tapering off what was essentially pandemic allowance for Americans. Economists said it will take time for inflation to slow down though.
"Personally I think that this is somewhat of a long lasting problem," Marquette cautioned.
With the holidays just around the corner, families are left with tough decisions.
"We're going to have to make a lot of cut backs," Walker added.
Marquette told WAND News as more workers return to the workforce in 2022 and supply chains catch up, prices should start to level off in the spring and summer of next year.
