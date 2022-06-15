DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Splash Cove waterpark in Decatur was packed with people this afternoon.
Looking to escape the heat, families flocked to the pool to cool off.
Lifeguard Aiden Taylor said this week has been the busiest yet.
“On these hotter days it gets hectic. I think yesterday like an hour into opening, we were almost at capacity,” he said.
For some kids, the draw of Splash Cove isn’t just the pool.
“My favorite is the green slide and high dive. Those are the most fun,” said Donovan Martin.
“Probably the diving boards and the slides,” his sister Naomi Martin added.
Mom Sicilia Antal brought her son because he loves to swim.
“Like his eyes got super wide when we got here and he’s like ‘oh my gosh, there’s a waterslide!’” she said.
Splash Cove is open Monday through Sunday from 12:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.
Adult age +13 daily passes cost $12.50.
Youth age 4 – 12 daily passes are $10.50.
Children 3 years or younger get in free with a paid adult.
