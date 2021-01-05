CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) Some families have been without consistent power since Saturday, Jan. 2 due to severe winter weather.
"I thought it would be a day, but then it goes to two, almost three days," Clinton resident Kristen Ryman said.
They've received multiple messages from Corn Belt Energy stating that this is an extended outage and to make other living arrangements for the time being. Ryman said with COVID-19, she doesn't want to impose on people by staying with them or have the risk of spreading it.
Her family had to find a place that is dog and cat friendly, and she is worried about their pipes breaking.
Some residents have regained power but outage issues continue in central Illinois.
Corn Belt Energy declined to comment, but said it is working as hard as it can to help residents regain power.
