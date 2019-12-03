SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois families are invited to be part of holiday activities this December at the Governor’s Mansion.
According to a press release from the Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association, open houses are scheduled throughout the month on the mansion grounds. The major attraction is Christmas trees, which include a 30-foot outdoor tree and an indoor 20-foot tree, along with another in the second floor library dedicated to firefighters, police and military members in the state who lost their lives on duty.
Outdoor decorations are crafted by Kehoe Designs.
In terms of a schedule, the mansion gates will be open on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. for photos with the 30-foot tree. Self-guided tours are open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays as part of a partnership with Downtown Springfield Inc.’s Holiday Walks. On Saturday, Dec. 7, Gov. JB Pritzker and the First Lady will host the first December open house.
“The holidays are such a special time for families to be together, and JB and I are delighted to welcome Illinois families to the People’s House to spread some cheer this holiday season,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “We want families to feel welcome at the Governor’s Mansion, and we hope visitors will take a moment to spread the holiday cheer far and wide. Our vision was to make sure the mansion reflects the broad diversity of all our people, from the First Responder Tree to the festive decorations made by women at Decatur and Logan Correctional Centers, the holidays are a time for hope and gratitude.”
Women from the Decatur Correctional Center helped with floral arrangements found in vases around the mansion and on the fireplace garland. Women in the Logan Correctional Center’s Baking Apprenticeship Program put together a gingerbread village, which will also be on display.
The full list of family activities happening at the Governor’s Mansion in December is below:
- Wednesday, December 4th, 5 to 8 p.m. – Open Gates
- Saturday, December 7th, 1 to 4 p.m. – Open House with the Governor and First Lady
- Wednesday, December 11th, 5 to 8 p.m. – Open Gates
- Saturday, December 14th, 1 to 4 p.m. – Open House
- Wednesday, December 18th, 5 to 8 p.m. – Open Gates
- Saturday, December 21st, 1 to 4 p.m. – Open House