RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators said a male body was found in the rural areas of Rantoul.
WAND News recently reported David Franklin, 62, disappeared in early September. Family and friends of Franklin believe the body found was him.
To Jan Falvey, that was her 'Uncle Dave.' She said Franklin was best friends with her father. Emotionally, Falvey is trying to keep herself composed. After her father passed in March, she's dealing with another loss.
"It's just been really rough," Falvey sighed.
Investigators said Franklin was last seen around Aug. 19. On Sept. 3, the 62-year-old was reported missing. By then, Falvey said her family and the police were 'playing catch-up.' Three days later, Franklin's bicycle was found.
To Falvey, her Uncle Dave was someone who spent time with her family, watched movies and played games. The family friend said he was loved.
"He'd be at the barbecue, listening to music," Falvey said.
While she holds those memories of her Uncle close, she can't help but feel that someone knows what happened to him and why. Police tell WAND News this is an active investigation. An autopsy on the body is scheduled for Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.